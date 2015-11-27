A number of documents signed within AKTOBE INVEST-2015

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today an International Investment Forum "AKTOBE INVEST-2015" has kicked off in Aktobe.

The forum gathered about 100 potential foreign investors, heads of ministries of Kazakhstan, governor of Orenburg region of the Russian Federation, heads of national companies, financial institutions, as well as representatives of domestic business community. The forum held an exhibition of investment projects of Aktobe region demonstrating a variety of industries and services. Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev, head of Orenburg region Yuri Berg, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik, chairman of the Board, President of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin, Minister for Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova, chairman of the Board of JSC "National Holding "Baiterek" Kuandyk Bishimbayev, chairman of the Board of JSC "Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" and others spoke at a plenary session themed "New Silk Road of economic cooperation". The event has considered a variety of topics and issues - foreign economic situation, profile of the region, possibility of an industrial zone "Aktobe", coordination and cooperation within the framework of the EEU, transport and transit potential of the region and others. In addition, the forum held a round table themed "State support of agro-industrial complex". During the forum a number of agreements and memorandums of mutual cooperation was signed.