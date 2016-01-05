A number of new social facilities to be commissioned in Astana this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of new social facilities will be commissioned in Astana this year, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

Thus, in 2016 there will be put into operation a secondary school for 600 children, two vocational schools for 800 students, a boarding school for 375 kids and five annexes to schools.

The city will also commission a specialized sanatorium preschool center for 240 children near the village Koktal-2 and an extension to "Ryabinka" kindergarten.

In addition, the city will commission a TB dispensary for 500 beds. This year it is planned to compete the construction of a unit of forensic psychiatric examinations.