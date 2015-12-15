  • kz
    A pessimist&#39;s guide to the world in 2016

    21:45, 15 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil prices soar after Islamic State destroys facilities across the Middle East. Angela Merkel is forced to resign, throwing the European Union into disarray. The dollar slumps as Russian and Iranian hackers team up to launch cyber-attacks on U.S banks. Bloomberg News asked dozens of former and current diplomats, geopolitical strategists, security consultants, and economists to identify the possible worst-case scenarios, based on current global conflicts that concern them most heading into 2016.

    See more at http://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/pessimists-guide-to-2016/

