The mass start race concluded at the seventh stage of the Tour de Ski in Italian Val di Fiemme.

Norwegian skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby was first, another Norwegian Niklas Dyrhaug finished second and Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished the race with the third best time.

The length of the race is 15 km.