  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    A pre-view video for GGG-Alvarez rematch posted in web

    07:45, 27 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Youtube-channel Motivedia - Boxing has posted a ten-minute video devoted to the upcoming rematch of Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 КО) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 КО), Sports.kz informs.

    The video captures the training process of Golovkin and Alvarez, the fragments of their first fight, comments of coaches and promoters.

    "GGG vs Canelo 2 is here, the second part to the controversial draw of last year. Whether you're a Canelo fan, a Golovkin fan or neutral - this is the start to 2018 that we had all hoped for! " says the caption.

    The first duel took place on September 16, 2017 and ended in a draw. Many people around the world think that  Golovkin's pure win was stolen. The rematch will take place on May 5.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!