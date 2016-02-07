A. Sanchez: Canelo-GGG fight may not happen this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez told about the chances of his boxer for the big Canelo fight this year, Sports.kz informs referring to ESPN.

"I think that the fight between Golovkin and Canelo will be one of the biggest boxing events in the history. However, I doubt that promoter of Saul Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya wants Canelo to fight GGG this year. Despite the fact that the WBC wants to make them arrange this fight this year, it is unlikely to take place this year. I think it nay happen in 2017," Sanchez said.