A. Sanchez: G. Golovkin will be even better at 168

Trainer of Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin thinks that GGG will be even more formidable in the super middleweight class than in his current class, 160 pounds, Sports.kz informs.

- Boxing fans have not seen a test fight for Golovkin. He had many training fights. Did he have any tough fights in the gym?

- No, he did not have a tough fight in the gym as well. We hope he will have one in the ring. I also think that Golovkin will be even better when he moves up in weight or if he does. The opposition is slower there, which will allow him to do the damage more accurately. However, there are boxers in that class who can give Golovkin problems. Nevertheless, the current goal is to collect all the belts in this weight class, and then move forward.