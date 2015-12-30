A. Sanchez: Golovkin wants to fight in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA/IBF/IBO and Interim WBC champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO), informed about the willingness of G. Golovkin to fight in April, Sports.kz informs.

"He told recently he wants to get back in the ring in April. I do not like when he is in the gym for longer than 8-9 weeks. Therefore, when we find out about the date of our next fight we will begin to train 8-9 weeks prior to the fight," Sanchez told to BoxingScene.com.

After Golovkin's fight in spring he will have to face Saul Alvarez for the WBC title.