A. Sanchez: I hope GGG will fight Canelo in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA, IBF, IBO and WBC world champion Gennady Golovkin gave a short interview prior to the fight of Ruslan Madiyev, the official GGG account on VKontakte social network informs.

"The training camp was great, Ruslan spent three months there. Some previous fights were postponed and now we have this one. There will be just four rounds against a very experienced opponent. Ruslan continues to learn.

I hope that GGG will fight Canelo in May, but it does not depend on me. I am just a trainer. Managers and promoters are the people who are responsible for the business part, but I hope this fight will happen. If it doesn't, Golovkin will have a fight early in 2016.

The Cotto-Alvarez fight was unpredictable. I thought Canelo would win because of his youth," A. Sanchez said.