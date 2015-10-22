A. Sanchez names most dangerous opponent for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez noted that the most dangerous opponent for GGG could be American Peter Quillin, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

Answering the question who could be the most dangerous opponent for G. Golovkin Abel Sanchez unexpectedly called the name of former world champion Peter Quillin.

"Based on the style of boxing Peter Quillin could give Golovkin the most problems. However, their fight is improbable. Everything depends on Peter, but he's asking 5 or 10 million or something about that when he's never made more than 500,000 dollars," Sanchez said.

As earlier reported, Golovkin defeated D. Lemieux in the eighth round by a TKO in New York last weekend. Thus, he added the IBF titled to his WBC, IBO and WBA belts.