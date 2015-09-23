A. Sanchez revealed names of sparring partners of Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In a recent interview G. Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez revealed the names of the sparring partners that help Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) to prepare for the unification fight against Canadian David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) scheduled to be held on October 1, Sports.kz informs.

Presently, G. Golovkin has sparring matches with veteran Darnell Boone (22-22-4, 11 KO) from the USA, American journeyman Derrick Findley (21-16-1, 13 KO) and light heavyweighter from French Polynesia Cedric Bellais (18-6-3, 8 KO). According to Sanchez, another boxer will arrive at the camp of Golovkin soon, but he did not reveal his name.