  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    A. Sanchez revealed time of Golovkin&#39;s return to ring

    16:02, 20 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBA, IBO, WBC and IBF world champion Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez hopes that GGG returns to action in February of 2016, Sports.kz informs.

    "I would like Golovkin to return to action in February. His opponent could be Cotto, Alvarez or somebody else. I hope the WBC approves it. Besides, I liked the fight between Eamonn O'Kane and Tureano Johnson. Tureano is ranked high enough. If we can get this fight against Johnson happen we like it," A. Sanchez told in an interview to Fighthib.com.

    Besides, Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez fight for the title of the WBC in Las Vegas on November 21. G. Golovkin is a mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!