A Singer, Piano and Double Bass

Exciting concerts of vocal and instrumental music will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in August. Popular artists will present famous and rarely performed works by Kazakh and foreign classical composers, as well as contemporary authors, Kazinform learnt from Astana Opera.

On August 25, at 18.00, a thrillingmusical evening Song is a Woman’s World will take place. TheHonoured Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova (soprano) will present to thecapital’s listeners a multifaceted image of a Kazakh woman. Internationalcompetitions winners Almat Izbambetov (tenor), Assem Kiykpayeva and NazymNurgaziyeva (soprano), «Saryarka» Folk Music Ensemble of the State AcademicPhilharmonic of Nur-Sultan Akimat (Artistic Director – Togzhan Zhakhin) and theinstrumental trio consisting of: Almagul Baigazinova (piano), TomirisBaigazinova (viola), Saltanat Baigazinova (flute) will also take part in theconcert. Piano – Professor of the Kazakh National University of Arts GulzadaKhussainova.

A woman’s image is central in artistic expression ofany world country. Great painters, poets and composers of all times have dedicatedtheir works to the womankind. Accompanied by the piano and folk ensemble, thesinger will perform popular Kazakh folk songs and vocal masterpieces by theKazakhstani composers, such as Kaldayakov, Mangitayev, Zhakanov, Tlendiyev,Rakhmadiyev, Khassangaliyev, Mukhamejanov and others.

On August 28, at 19.00, the Astana Operaorchestra musicians, and the guest of the concert, international competitionswinner Almas Baigozhin (double bass, Turkey) will present to the listeners aninteresting program A Gallant Double Bass Was Singing…Internationalcompetitions winners Nazym Sagintai (soprano), Balnur Kudaibergen, AssyaNurzhigitova (violins), Altynay Baltategi (viola), Guldana Tolepbergen (piano)will take the Chamber Hall stage.

In this concert, the lowest sounding string instrumentwill be performing a solo part, which happens rarely. Nevertheless, a doublebass has a unique timbre, and its technical capabilities are much greater thanis commonly believed. Virtuoso double bass performers have been known since themiddle of the 18th century, when the modern version of the instrument wascreated. String Quartet in D Minor by Kazakh classical composer GazizaZhubanova will be featured for the audience. In addition, works by GiovanniBottesini, Frank Proto will be performed, where the musician will demonstratethe virtuoso technical and artistic possibilities of the double bass, as wellas works by Ruggero Leoncavallo and Manuel Ponce