A town in Almaty region imposes quarantine regime due to COVID-19

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection has been registered in Zharkent town in Panfilovskiy district of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

A man born in 1989 has tested positive for the COVID-19. He is in a stable condition and has no fever. The man was taken to a local infection hospital.

15 people he was in contact with had been identified and isolated.

Given the situation, the authorities in the town of Zharkent made a decision to impose the quarantine regime starting from 00:00 pm April 30 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in the area.