A. Ward: My Golovkin fight will never happen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former super middleweight leader Andre Ward (28-0, 15 KO) is still upset that the Golovkin fight never happened and wouldn't in future. Now, he is focused on taking over the leadership in the light heavyweight division, Sports.kz informs.

"I was ready to fight him anywhere, anytime. I can even show the texts between my team and his team. He just did not want fight me, that's all. He can come up with any excuse he wants to but the fact is that the fans will never see this fight and it would have been a great one," BoxingScene.com cites Andre Ward.

"If anybody knows me I don't have to lie about these things. I just feel bad for the fans, because they are confused and they don't know [what's going on]. A. Sanchez likes to talk a lot. The promoter likes to talk a lot," he said in BoxingScene.com interview.