A website for agrarians launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new open data internet portal for agrarians has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of JSC "National Information Technologies".

Agrobiz.kz is designed to help agrarians to communicate with government agencies, organizations, financial institutions, scientific community, and businesses.

From now on, districts' administrations and other state agencies will be able to notify farmers about emergency situations, floods, fires, the threat of pests and quarantine diseases, beginning of tax period, etc. The website will also serve as a platform for farmers advertise their products.

Aidos Amanbay, the developer of agrobiz.kz was awarded prizes from partners and organizers of the recent hackathon "Tech Garden Cup 2016" including one for the "Best project".

For his project, Aidos used open data provided by the Open Government.

"In my opinion, open data is a very convenient system for website and apps developers, and for researchers. With open data, you can build various useful products, including commercial. In addition to classifiers, all the data is systematized and things like public statistics, concepts, audit information, reports are available. I think the potential of open data is huge, you just need to choose what exactly you want to use effectively, and there's is a lot to choose from. You just need determination." he said.

According to the CEO of National Information Technologies Alnur Yermagambetov, today Open Government provides access to about 2,000 data sets, and they now gathering feedback on its quality from developers, programmers, and hackathon participants. "We will continue to encourage young people to use open data," he said.