A.Yessimov appointed CEO at NC Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Akhmetzhan Yessimov, ex-Mayor of Almaty city, the CEO at NC Astana EXPO-2017, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov was born December 15, 1950 in Almaty region.

He is a graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1974) and Socio-Political Sciences Faculty of the Russian Academy of Social Sciences (1991). Doctor of Economics (1999).

In 1990 he was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the KazSSR State Agricultural Committee. Since 1992 he was the Head of the Alma-Ata Regional Administration. In 1994 he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 1996 - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Chairman of the State Committee on Investments. Since 1998 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Benelux Countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Kingdom of the Netherlands and The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg). He also headed the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the EU and the NATO. Since 2001 - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2002 - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2004 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since January 2006 - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since April 2008 - Chairman of the Municipal Affiliate of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party.

Yessimov is the awardee of the Badge of Honour (1982), the Order of Parasat (2002) and Otan Order (2007).