  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    A. Yessimov reported N. Nazarbayev on construction process of EXPO-2017

    17:30, 30 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

    As the press service of the Akorda informs, A. Yessimov reported the President on the process of preparation for the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and its content.

    A. Yssimov also reported that the construction work was held in accordance with the schedule. Presently, 87 countries and 15 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

    The President of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that it was necessary to study international experience and use it at the event in order to ensure only the best content is presented at the exhibition.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana President of Kazakhstan Construction News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!