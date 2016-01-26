A. Yessimov to submit proposals on optimization of EXPO construction for President&#39;s consideration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that he would submit a proposal on optimization of the EXPO construction totaling several billion tenge for the consideration of the President of Kazakhstan.

However, according to him, all jobs will be preserved.