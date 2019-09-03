Abai 175: Jordanian politician reads Abai poetry in Arabic

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Culture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Nancy Bakir joined the poetry challenge, dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nancy Bakir picked up the challenge from Kazakh Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed. She recited Abai’s poem Gylym tappai maktanba translated into the Arabic language. It is noteworthy the poem performed by Nancy Bakir acquired new lilt, unique elegance and beautiful rhythm peculiar to Arabic.





Nancy Bakir passed on the poetry challenge to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov, who in his turn invited Jordanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yousef Abdul Ghani to join them.



