Abai-175 unique jubilee volume to come out in Armenia soon

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A unique jubilee volume Abai-175 will be published soon in Armenia. It consists of Abai works translated into Armenian, head of the Turkic Studies Faculty of the Yerevan State University Alexandr Safaryan told Kazinform.

It is a collaboration of the Yerevan State University and the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia.

Many of Abai works will be published for the first time ever in the Armenian language. The book will be not only the valuable teaching material for scientists and students but also an interesting composition for the reading public in Armenia.

Notably, the fundamental novel Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezov will also be republished in a new wording.

Experienced Armenian poet-translator Varuzhan Khastur known for his translations of the works of Shakarim, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Omar Khayyam works at the literary translation of Abai works.