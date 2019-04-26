Abai legacy should become Rukhani Janghyru priority, President

SEMEY. KAZINFORM "The legacy of Abai should become an important direction of the Rukhani Janghyru Program," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said at the meeting in Semey.

"Next year we will mark the 175th anniversary of Abai. This remarkable date is of great importance for us. The main goal is to promote ideas and thoughts of Abai," the Head of State said.



The President has charged the Government to make preparations to mark the anniversary of Abai, the President's press secretary Berik Uali reports.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined that the genius of the great poet is a value in promulgation and promotion of our national spirituality globally.



"There are few personalities in the world literature such as our poet, educator, thinker and critic Abai. It is necessary to restore the museum complex in Zhidebai and repair all infrastructures. The birthplace of Abai should become a decent centre to meet tourists from around the world," Tokayev added.