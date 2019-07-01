Abai Opera House makes tour of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the Day of the Capital, the anniversary tour of the Abai Opera House will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The creative team of the oldest Kazakh opera house, which turned 85 this season, will present the following operas: Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Gioachino Rossini's La Cenerentola, and ballets: Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote and Boris Eifman's Anna Karenina to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the Astana Opera House Press Office informs.

On July 5, at 19.00, new exciting productions from the repertoire of the Abai Opera House will open the tour program. The premiere of one-act operas: Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci was held in the Almaty's opera house in 2018. Intriguing stories of love, passion, jealousy, betrayal, and death will be told to the residents and guests of the capital.

Pietro Mascagni's drama Cavalleria Rusticana (Rustic Chivalry), written in 1890 in Rome, brought the composer worldwide fame. The action takes place in a Sicilian village at the end of the 19th century. The name of the opera is ironic because the behavior of almost all its characters is far from chivalrous. The leading roles will be performed by: Santuzza - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gulzat Daurbayeva, Turiddu - Nurzhan Bazhekenov, Lucia - Yelena Nikonova, Alfio - Yevgeniy Shagarov, Lola - Oksana Davydenko.



Ruggero Leoncavallo's opera Pagliacci (Clowns) perfectly conveys the world of traveling comedians who act out ridiculous roles just to get away from reality, and who continue to pretend when its catches them. The characters will be interpreted by artists: Canio - Baluan Berkenov, Nedda - Zarina Altynbayeva, Tonio - Alexandr Smetanin, Beppe - Darkhan Zholdybayev, Silvio - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Andrey Tregubenko.

Music Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Askar Buribayev, Chief Director - Lorenzo Mariani (Italy), Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Lyailim Imangazina, Chorus Master - Chief Chorus Master of the Abai Opera House Aliya Temirbekova.



On July 6, at 18.00, world choreographic masterpiece - Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote staged by the Chief Ballet Master of the Abai Opera House People's Artist of Kazakhstan Gulzhan Tutkibayeva will be presented to the audience. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Dmitriy Sushkov (Don Quixote), Yerzhan Doskarayev (Sancho Panza), Nurlan Baibussinov (Lorenzo), Zhanel Tukeyeva (Kitri), Rustem Imangaliyev (Basilio), Nelson Peña (Espada), Nargiz Mirseidova (the Street Dancer), Malika Yelchibayeva (the Queen of the Dryads), Arisa Hashimoto (Cupid), Ulan Badenov (Gamache) will be performing at the Astana Opera Grand Hall.





On July 7, at 18.00, one of Gioachino Rossini's best operas - La Cenerentola will be shown. Extraordinarily beautiful music, wit, hilarity, and magic await the capital's audience this evening. Together with the librettist Jacopo Ferretti, the famous Venetian composer turned the plot of Charles Perrault's fairytale about a poor girl who meets the prince into a comic opera. The authors expanded the story, adding new characters, unexpected plot twists, sparkling humor and surprises. Rossini pokes fun at human weaknesses, putting the heroes in various amusing situations.

The leading roles will be performed by: Cenerentola (Cinderella), Don Magnifico's stepdaughter - Oksana Davydenko, Don Ramiro, Prince - Damir Saduakhassov, Dandini, valet to the Prince - Emil Sakavov, Alidoro - Tair Tazhi, Don Magnifico, Baron - Oleg Tatamirov, his daughters: Clorinda - Zarina Altynbayeva, Tisbe - Nadiya Nadenova

Music Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Askar Buribayev, Stage Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Lyailim Imangazina, Chorus Master - Aliya Temirbekova.



On July 8, at 18.00, the famous ballet Anna Karenina staged by Boris Eifman, People's Artist of Russia, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Russian Federation, will complete the tour. The famous choreographer used fragments of various works of the great composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky as the musical material for this production. The spectacular ballet, which includes difficult supports, a variety of forms and poses, unusual corps de ballet geometry, reveals the subtle psychologism of Leo Tolstoy's novel. There are no right and guilty parties in this ballet, as the main thing in it is the inner world of every character, living their lives within the framework of the space set by the choreographer.

The main parts will be presented by: Anna Karenina - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saule Rakhmedova, Vronsky - Azamat Askarov, Karenin - Dauren Zhenis, Kitty - Malika Elchibayeva.

Symphony orchestra and chorus of the Abai Opera House will perform at the Astana Opera Grand Hall under the baton of Conductor Yerbolat Akhmedyarov.