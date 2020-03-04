‘Abai’ opera to be performed in Semey, Ankara, London and Paris

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – This year the famous opera «Abai» will be performed in several countries across the world, this has been announced by Aya Kaliyeva, director of the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty theater will first perform the opera in Semey’s Abai Theater on March 28.

In addition, the theater has announced a grand opera festival «Abai Alemi» which is planned to be held on May 24-30. The event will be dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev. It was informed that in the framework of the festival «Abai» opera will be staged with the participation of soloists of opera houses of the TURKSOY member countries.

Soloists from TURKSOY participating countries will perform Abai songs in the language of their country. In addition it is planned to showcase a play «Abai» with the participation of artists from TURKSOY member-states.

This year the famous opera «Abai» will be performed in Russia, Turkey, Great Britain and in France during the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Director of the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai added that the opera will be translated into English and French.