    Abai poetry evening held in Luxembourg

    21:33, 22 October 2020
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Abai poetry evening was held in Luxembourg. It was organized by Kazakh Embassy in Belgium and Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association, Kazinform reports.

    Those present read Abai works in Kazakh, Russian, French, German, English, Turkish and Swedish.

    Kazakh Ambassador Aigul Kuspan greeted Kazakhs, living in Luxembourg, and friends of Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association for tribute paid to great poet in Luxembourg.

    AS stated there, the Association of Kazakhs contributes greatly to the rapprochement of cultures of the people of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.


