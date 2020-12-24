Abai's corner unveiled in Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai, on December 22, 2020 on the basis of the library of one of the largest universities of Jordan «Middle East University» the grand opening of Abai’s corner took place, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ceremony was held with the participation of the MEU administration and students, as well as the Embassy and Kazakh diaspora representatives.

The presentation of Abai’s book in Arabic was the key event. In this regard, the MEU President Prof. Ala’aldeen Al-Halhouli highlighted importance of creating within the University a corner with the works of an outstanding classic for the popularization of Kazakh literature among local youth. This thesis was also reflected in the speech of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Amman Aidarbek Toumatov, who expressed his confidence that the event will serve as an additional bridge connecting the cultural heritage of the two countries.