NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Serik Aksunkar, Yessim Garifolla, Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, Bakhytzhan Kanapiyanov, Rosa Mukanova, Tynybai Nurmaganbetov the Abai State Literature and Arts Prize 2020.

The decree takes effect from the day of its official publication.