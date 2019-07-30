Abai175: Bibigul Tulegenova joins challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Popular legendary opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova joined the challenge in honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

BibigulTulegenova, who is known as a «Kazakh nightingale» for her unsurpassed voice, pickedup the challenge from Bibigul Zheksenbay, a renowned TV journalist, GeneralDirector of Astana TV Channel.

She sang a songbased on one of the poems by Abai.

People’s artistBibigul Tulegenova passed the poetry challenge on to Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairmanof the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.