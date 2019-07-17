Abai175: Krymbek Kusherbayev challenges Elizabet Tursynbaeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev joined the poetry challenge dedicated to the 175th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«You know, Presidentof the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up this challenge from littleLailim Shyrak. The initiative is now nationwide. Head of the PresidentialAdministration Krymbek Kusherbayev, who took up the challenge from renowned actorDoskhan Zholzhaksynov, recited an excerpt from a work by the great poet andaddressed talented Kazakh academicians Toregeldy Sharmanov and Askar Zhumadildayev,and silver medalist of the World Figure Skating Championships Elizabet Tursynbaeva,»Berik Uali, Presidential Spokesman, wrote on Facebook.





It is to be recalledthat Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister ofCulture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova, Minister of Information and Social DevelopmentDauren Abayev, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazakh singerDimash Kudaibergen, and Russian composer Igor Krutoy also supported the initiativein honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly.







