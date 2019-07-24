Abai175: U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan picks up the torch

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser has joined the challenge in honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Embassy, William Moser has taken up thechallenge from user @albina300988 and handed it to the staff of the U.S. diplomaticmission in Kazakhstan.

«It is mygreat pleasure to support this campaign to mark the anniversary of the greatKazakh poet Abai. I am honored and have the privilege today to read Abai’s song‘Jelsiz Tunde Jaryk Ai’ (‘Through Windless Night the Glinting Moon’) in English:

Through windlessnight the glinting moon

Illuminatesin flowing waves

The villagenestled in the vale

Wherecrests the overflowing stream

Thethick-trunked, bare-branched tree

Speaks inwhispers to itself:

Don’t yousee the bustling earth

Turning itsface green again?»





It is to berecalled that marking the upcoming 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, 9-year-oldLyalim-Shyraq launched a challenge to recite excerpts from his poems. Head ofState Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up the baton from the girl.

Theinitiative was also supported by Kazakh Minister of Education and Science of KazakhstanAskhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova, singerDimash Kudaibergen, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev,the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia ImangaliTasmagambetov, Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali, Head of the PresidentialAdministration Krymbek Kusherbayev, regional governors, Russian composer IgorKrutoy, to name but a few.