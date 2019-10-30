  • kz
    ‘Abay Alemi’ cultural center to be built in the capital

    16:05, 30 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A large cultural and educational center «Abay Alemi» (Abay’s World) is planned to be built in the capital of Kazakhstan, said Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Berdibek Saparbayev made a speech at a meeting of the state commission for the preparation and holding of the 175th anniversary of Abay and the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Muhammad al-Farabi. The roundtable was held in Akorda Presidential Residence.

    The city’s Akimat allocated land for construction. Moreover, the preparation of design and estimate documentation has begun.

    The «Abay Alemi» center will be constructed with the involvement of Samruk-Kazyna and other companies, Berdibek Saparbayev informed.

    Kazakhstan Astana History of Kazakhstan Education Cultural Heritage Education and Science
