Abayev briefs on tasks of the new Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told about the tasks of the new Ministry, Kazinform reports.

"Integration of social development and information issues in one Ministry is a well-timed and strategically right solution of the Head of State," Abayev told the extended meeting of the Ministry's Board.



Abayev expressed gratitude to Darkhan Kaletayev, the former Minister of Social Development, and his colleagues for their good work. He also assured that all efficient undertakings will be continued.



Great tasks are set before the Ministry at large. The President declared 2019 as the Year of Youth aimed at the transformation of young people's lives and creation of necessary conditions for their personal fulfillment. We understand that youth is a heterogeneous mass, the range of studies, wants and needs is wide. But high-quality education, employment and support of the institution of family are key components of state work with youth," the Minister noted.



Another highlight is the work with civil society. Abayev said that the state cannot on its own eradicate and solve multifaceted social problems.

According to him, sphere of interethnic and interfaith accord would also urge positive transformations.



"We understand that unity, peace and consent are not just a constant, reality but also an organic system requiring regular work to have it improved. It is essential to elaborate measures not only of ideological character but also to decrease local points of social tension," Abayev resumed.