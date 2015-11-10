Abayev: Introduction of single currency in EEU is off current agenda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The introduction of the single currency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is off the current agenda, Dauren Abayev, the Press Secretary of President Nursultan Nazarbayev said while answering the questions of journalists during an online briefing on Tuesday.

"The issue is off the current agenda. It is not being discussed at any level of the trade bloc," Mr. Abayev stressed. Earlier Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Federation Mr. Leonid Slutsky said the work on the single currency of the EEU member states is underway.