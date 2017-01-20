Abdrakhmanov announced Kazakhstan’s priorities in UNSC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov told about the priorities of Kazakhstan's membership in the UNSC.

“Two documents of Kazakhstan have been registered in the UN as its official documents. This is the Manifesto of President Nursultan Nazarbayev “The World. The 21st Century” presented at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington last spring. The second document is the Policy Address of Kazakhstan President to the members of the UNSC in which he determined the priorities of the country’s activity in the UN Security Council,” said Abdrakhmanov.

The Minister pointed out several issues related to the current agenda of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UNSC.

“First of all this is approaching to the establishment of the nuclear-weapon-free world. One more priority is prevention and stoppage of armed conflicts at the regional and global levels. We are going to apply various ways of work including the role which Kazakhstan, I hope, is successfully playing as an honest ‘broker’ during various conflict situations which, unfortunately, continue to occur on our planet,” added he.

Along with this, he pointed out the establishment of a model of a regional zone of peace, security and development in Central Asia including deflection of the situation in Afghanistan, According to him, Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC plans to unify efforts of the countries, international and regional organizations, other interested parties for fighting with international terrorism and extremism.

“One of the factors of Kazakhstan’s success during the elections to the UNSC was a wide support we received from the side of the African continent. Given that 70% of peace and security ensuring issues of the UNSC agenda are connected with Africa, ensuring peace and development in Africa will be in spotlight of Kazakhstan’s activity in the UNSC,” the Minister continued.

“Certain initiatives aimed at prevention of wars and conflicts, human rights protection, achievement of sustainable development goals, struggle against climate change also unite us with our other partners. We focus on and support global and regional efforts on improving the activity of the UN, UNSC – this entire system in order to adapt it to the realities of the 21st century,” the Kazakh FM concluded.