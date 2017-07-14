Abdullah II of Jordan, Putin discuss Syrian crisis
20:42, 14 July 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan has discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest developments in Syria, especially the ceasefire in the southwestern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .
In a telephone conversation, the two leaders underscored the importance of the deal, which could create a suitable environment to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, through Geneva talks.