Abdykalikova, Nazarbayeva to take part in Eurasian Women&#39;s Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tomorrow in the capital of Kazakhstan will kick off the fourth Eurasian Women's Summit, this has been announced at a press conference in Central Communications Service by president of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan Raushan Sarsembayeva.

According to her words, more than 500 people from all regions of Kazakhstan have confirmed their participation in the summit. "The summit is dedicated to integration and contribution of women to economic development of the country. These questions are particularly important and needed to be discussed on the eve of Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization. In addition, the summit will consider women's participation in EXPO 2017," explained R. Sarsembayeva. It is expected that the event will be attended by Secretary of State, Chairman of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova and Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva. Raushan Sarsembayeva stressed that the summit will carry out a number of events, in particular, an international conference "Nurly Zhol - new opportunities" which will address the issues of international integration and relations with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She noted that in total the bank has allocated $41 million for supporting development of women's entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan.