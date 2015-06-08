Abdykalikova received Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan Manuel Larrotcha Parada, who is completing his mission in Kazakhstan.

The sides noted dynamic development of bilateral political, trade and economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Spain based on the strategic partnership agreement signed in 2009.

G. Abdykalikova thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to development of bilateral relations between the two countries including holding of the 6 th sitting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the sphere of economy and industry in September of 2014 in Astana. The Secretary of State also congratulated the Ambassador on election of Spain to the post of the permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2015-2016 and wished him success in future work.