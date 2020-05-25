Abe declares coronavirus emergency over in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that the state of emergency declared over the novel coronavirus crisis is over in Japan, ending curbs on economic activity in Tokyo and four other prefectures as experts judged the spread of infections is now under control.

Speaking at a press conference, Abe said the state of emergency that has been in place since April for the Tokyo metropolitan area including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, along with Hokkaido in northern Japan, is ending ahead of schedule, Kyodo reports.

With the removal of the restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, the recession-hit Japanese economy is expected to regain vigor, albeit at a gradual pace. The five prefectures account for about a third of the country's gross domestic product.

«I have decided to end the state of emergency across the nation,» Abe told a press conference. «In just over a month and a half, we almost brought (the infection) situation under control.»





Details also at