Abe, Trump agree to exert more pressure on DPRK

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Monday to exert more pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xinhua reports.

The two reaffirmed their commitment at a joint press conference held after a summit meeting in Tokyo.

Abe, for his part, also announced that Japan will expand its unilateral sanctions on the DPRK.

Trump's visit to Japan was his first trip to Asia since his inauguration in January and marks the first leg of his five-nation tour of Asia.

The U.S. president will leave Japan on Tuesday for South Korea, before traveling to China and then to Vietnam and the Philippines.