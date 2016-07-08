Abel Sanchez: Canelo stepping aside is what we expected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez said they expected that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will not step into the ring with GGG, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I think that's something that you need to ask Golden Boy Promotions and also something that you need to ask Canelo. All I wanted was for GGG to become the only champion in the WBC and that happened. Honestly, Canelo stepping aside is what we expected," Sanchez told ESPN Deportes.



Recall that Canelo vacated the WBC title making Golovkin their full champion earlier this year. Golovkin and Canelo's camps also decided to push the fight until September 2017.



Presently, Golovkin's team is negotiating a potential fight with British middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr.



Source: Sports.kz