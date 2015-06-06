Abel Sanchez: Cotto is not ready for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin, Abel Sanchez says his colleague Freddie Roach knows that GGG is much better than Miguel Cotto, Vesti.kz reports.

"I definitely rule out that fear is the reason Cotto has refused Golovkin, because to climb into the ring you have to be a warrior - but they know that Golovkin is much better than him at this point in his career. They want the final part of his career to look good and that will not happen with GGG," Sanchez said. "Freddie knows that Cotto is not ready at this point of his career to approach someone as hard as Golovkin," he added. Recall that Golovkin is the WBC's mandatory challenger to Cotto's title. As for the Puerto Rican, he will face off with Aussie Daniel Geale in New York tonight.