Abel Sanchez: Golovkin makes guys look like chumps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abel Sanchez, the coach of Kazakhstan's unbeaten champion Gennady Golovkin, says that GGG is the best pound-for-pound boxer of the world.

In an interview with Fighthype.com he explains why he believes in it.



"The best P4P? Golovkin. I'll explain why. I do not see any boxers dominating in other weight divisions. Golovkin not only fights and wins, he dominates in middleweight. He is making other guys look like chumps. I think this is the main criterion for the best P4P boxer. I think, neither Kovalev nor Ward dominate in their division and they cannot be the best," said Sanchez.