Abel Sanchez: Golovkin vs. Jacobs would be a great fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez weights in on the possibility of Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs fight, Sports.kz reports.

"That would be a great fight, but it's interesting that the WBA would say that [they are going to order the fight] when Danny hasn't been very vocal about anything. I don't think he's mentioned Gennady's name in the last three or four months, or even since he knocked out Quillin. It would be interesting if that's the fight Danny and his people want to take," Sanchez told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.

"I think that fight in Brooklyn at the Barclay's Center, or even at The Garden, would be tremendous. It would be a huge fight not only because of Golovkin but because of Danny's story, being a cancer survivor, coming back from the defeat of Pirog. I think it's a great story and it could be a huge promotion on the East Coast," he added.

WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is set to return to the ring in September. Erislandy Lara, Chris Eubank Jr. and Billie Joe Saunders are among the potential opponents.