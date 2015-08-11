Abel Sanchez: Golovkin will stop Mayweather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of IBO/WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez doubts that Floyd Mayweather will end his career after the September fight with Andre Berto.

Sanchez thinks that Floyd will come back next year for the 50th fight in his professional career. "I think he fights again, I don't think it's over. I think that Mayweather is too much of a historian and too much of a businessman to think that all he wants to do is finish out and hold the record. I think that he's going to look for challenges beyond that, and if we're in the mix, Golovkin has professed that as his dream fight for his career. If it happens, I can promise you this, it won't be a May 2nd fight, Golovkin will stop him," Sanchez said in an interview to On the Ropes Radio.