Abel Sanchez: Golovkin would KO Canelo in 8 or 9 rounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin - Abel Sanchez thinks that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez does not deserve to be called a Mexican boxing legend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I don't think he's a great figure for Mexican boxing - but he could become one. At the moment, he is not. Because for me, he is behaving like a diva and insulting the boxing legends of Mexico. This requirement to ask for a weight to prevent a weight within your own division, I think it is disrespectful," Sanchez told ESPN Deporters.

"He's obviously very good fighter. He has style, has many resources. He certainly is a great fighter. He has this punching power, but he is nothing compared to my fighter. Gennady is a much better boxer, has a greater power in his hand and I'm positive he would knock Canelo out in about 8 or 9 rounds," he added.

Recall that Canelo will defend his title against British Amir Khan at a catch weight of 155 pounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this upcoming Saturday.