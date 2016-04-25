Abel Sanchez: If we waited for Ward, we wouldn&#39;t have 22 knockouts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez explained why Golovkin vs. Andre Ward fight didn't happen, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"It wasn't us... he had legal issues and then he had injuries... we never said anything about weight or meeting in the middle... we had like 2 or 3 fights already scheduled in from of us... if we were going to sit and wait for Andre, we wouldn't have 22 knockouts," Sanchez told Fighthype, adding that he has no regrets about the fight never happening.

