Abel Sanchez: Khan didn't expose Canelo's flaws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, doubts that a fight with Amir Khan exposed the flaws of Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez last month in Las Vegas, Sports.kz reports.

"I noticed that Canelo is growing into a very good fighter. He was in my gym about three and a half years ago and he's a heck of a lot better now than he was then. Chepo Reynoso is doing a great job working with him," Sanchez said in an interview with On the Ropes Boxing Radio.

"I don't think that a fight with Khan, who is a lot faster and smaller, can really show us anything as far as a weakness because he didn't have anything to fear. Put him in there against a middleweight and I think we may see more discrepancies or inadequacies that he may have, but against Khan it was difficult because he had nothing to fear in there," he added.

Golovkin and Canelo's team are currently in talks to arrange a fight this year.