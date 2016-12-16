  • kz
    Abel Sanchez may be named WBN Trainer of the Year

    16:10, 16 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Worldboxingnews.net announced the nominees for its Trainer of the Year 2016 award, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.The nominees are: Abel Sanchez, Arnulfo Obando (posthumously) and Shane McGuigan.

    Sanchez is known for his work with undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, heavyweight Andy Ruiz and new cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev.

    The winner will be announced in mid January 2017.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
