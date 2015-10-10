Abel Sanchez on roots of Gennady Golovkin&#39;s Mexican style

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez talked about the roots of GGG's style in a recent interview, Sports.kz reports.

"The Mexican style that we have been trying to develop with him is just more of an entertaining style. It's a style that is reminiscent of fighters in the past like Roberto Duran, Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez and even Oscar De La Hoya where guys stood in the middle of the ring, went at each other and gave the fans the kind of fight that they deserve for the money they are paying," Abel Sanchez told Yahoo Sports. Recall that WBA (Super) and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin vs. IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux unification fight is one week away. The boxers will step into the ring next Saturday, October 17, at Madison Square Garden in New York.