Abel Sanchez shares his thoughts on Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his recent interview Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez shared his thoughts on why Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is the most difficult opponent GGG has ever faced, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Canelo, when he gets in a hurry, tends to slap. But Canelo is the most important and most difficult fight in front of us right now. Why? Because he's in front of us. He's on the 16th. If we were fighting Jacobs, I would say the same thing about Jacobs. But it's Canelo right now, and he is the most difficult to this point because he is next," Sanchez was quoted as saying by Boxingnewsresults.com.



"I think Canelo is the best counter-puncher he's faced to date. He may not be the puncher Curtis Stevens is with one shot or David Lemieux, but he's a heck of a better boxer than both of those guys. And not only that, he's directly in front of us right now. So he is the most difficult guy. If we don't get past him, it doesn't matter who we get against the rest," the trainer added.



As a reminder, Golovkin vs Alvarez showdown is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.